Duran (6-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and no walks. He failed to record an out.

The Mets strung together four straight hits to walk it off, though it wasn't a save situation for Duran in a 5-5 game to begin the ninth inning. The hard-throwing right-hander has now permitted a run in two of his past three outings, although he should remain Philadelphia's closer going forward. Duran owns a 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB over his first 7.2 innings with the Phillies.