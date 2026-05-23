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Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Serves up game-winning homer Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Duran (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up a run on two hits in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to the Guardians. He struck out one.

Called in to protect a 0-0 tie, Duran instead served up a game-winning solo shot to Kyle Manzardo on a first-pitch splitter that caught too much of the plate. It was the first home run Duran has allowed this season, and while he does have two losses, the Phillies closer is a perfect 8-for-8 in converting save chances while posting a 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 13.2 innings.

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