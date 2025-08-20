Duran picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Seattle, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Duran has settled right into the closer role for the Phillies, having now successfully converted each of his first six save chances with his new club. Additionally, the hard-throwing right-hander has fired 5.2 scoreless innings to begin his tenure with Philadelphia. Duran did get some more bullpen competition Tuesday in the form of Jose Alvarado, though the former appears to be in no danger of losing his spot atop the hierarchy at the moment.