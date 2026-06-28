Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Slams door for 21st save

Duran secured the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Mets brought the possible winning run to the plate in a one-run game, but Duran got Luis Torrens to fly out and seal the win for Philadelphia. The hard-throwing right-hander has now submitted seven scoreless outings in a row and 26 for the season among 30 appearances. Through 28.2 innings, Duran sports a 1.57 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB while converting all but one of his 22 save opportunities.