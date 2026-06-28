Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Slams door for 21st save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Duran secured the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Mets brought the possible winning run to the plate in a one-run game, but Duran got Luis Torrens to fly out and seal the win for Philadelphia. The hard-throwing right-hander has now submitted seven scoreless outings in a row and 26 for the season among 30 appearances. Through 28.2 innings, Duran sports a 1.57 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB while converting all but one of his 22 save opportunities.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!