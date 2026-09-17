Duran struck out two in a clean ninth inning for the save Wednesday against the Nationals.

Duran wasn't at his sharpest, landing just 13 of his 21 pitches in the strike zone, but Washington still was unable to muster a baserunner. The star closer hasn't blown a save since July 27 in Miami, tallying at least one strikeout in six consecutive outings and nine of his last 10. Duran has a 1.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a sparkling 77:9 K:BB over 55.1 innings this season, collecting 31 saves (33 opportunities) still with a chance to eclipse his career high of 32.