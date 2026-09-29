Duran (0-1) was charged with a blown save and the loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against Atlanta on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on two hits with one strikeout and no walks over two innings.

Manager Don Mattingly called upon his closer to begin the seventh inning with the Phillies leading 3-2, and Duran delivered a clean frame on 17 pitches. The right-hander returned for the eighth and retired the first two batters he faced, but an infield single and a hit-by-pitch set the table for Austin Riley to launch a three-run homer. Duran recorded more than three outs in just one of his 61 appearances during the regular season, so the multi-inning usage by Mattingly will likely be scrutinized heavily. The Phillies are now facing elimination after having their closer throw 27 pitches in Game 1.