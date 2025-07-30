The Twins traded Duran to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Phillies make a huge addition to their bullpen by acquiring Duran, who owns a 2.01 ERA and 1.18 WHIP alongside a 53:18 K:BB through 49.1 innings and has collected 16 saves so far this year. The 27-year-old flamethrower will most likely take over as Philadelphia's primary closer, moving Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering into setup roles.