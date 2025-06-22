Phillies' Joe Ross: Continues to struggle in June
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ross gave up three runs on four hits and no walks in 2.2 innings of relief during Saturday's 11-4 defeat to the Mets. He struck out one.
Rooke right-hander Mick Abel was able to give the Phillies only three innings, so Ross was brought on to provide some length. Saturday was Ross' second-longest outing of the season, but he's limped to an 8.00 ERA and 6:6 K:BB across nine innings in the month of June. The 32-year-old right-hander has made just one start this year and has no holds or saves, so his pathway to fantasy relevance remains cloudy as a multi-inning middle reliever.
More News
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Leading off bullpen game•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Finding success as middle reliever•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Serves up walk-off homer Thursday•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Could see higher leverage work•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Next man up for rotation spot•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Inks one-year deal with Philly•