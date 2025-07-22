Phillies' Joe Ross: Lands on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies placed Ross on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with back spasms, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ross has appeared in four games this month, giving up four earned runs over 6.1 innings while striking out five batters and walking two. He'll now remain sidelined until at least Aug. 6, and the Phillies will recall Alan Rangel from Triple-A to fill the open spot in their bullpen.
