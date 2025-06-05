Ross will start Friday's game against the Pirates, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ross has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this season but has gotten more than three outs in nine of his 21 appearances. He is expected to pitch around two innings and will lead off a bullpen game for the Phillies. Taijuan Walker would have been a candidate to also chip in multiple innings, but he pitched one frame in Thursday's loss to Toronto so he may no longerbe available.