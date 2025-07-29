Phillies' Joe Ross: Tosses bullpen session Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ross (back) threw a bullpen session ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox, per MLB.com.
Ross is recovering from back spasms, and it's encouraging to see that he's going through his throwing progression. It's unclear if the 32-year-old right-hander will be able to come off the injured list when first eligible on Aug. 6, but it doesn't appear as though he's facing an extended absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Continues to struggle in June•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Leading off bullpen game•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Finding success as middle reliever•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Serves up walk-off homer Thursday•
-
Phillies' Joe Ross: Could see higher leverage work•