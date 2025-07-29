default-cbs-image
Ross (back) threw a bullpen session ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox, per MLB.com.

Ross is recovering from back spasms, and it's encouraging to see that he's going through his throwing progression. It's unclear if the 32-year-old right-hander will be able to come off the injured list when first eligible on Aug. 6, but it doesn't appear as though he's facing an extended absence.

