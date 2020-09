The Pirates traded Cesar to the Phillies as the player to be named later in the Aug. 26 deal that sent Austin Davis to Pittsburgh.

As expected, the deal for a reliever in Davis only fetched a low-level minor-league prospect in return. Cesar, 24, finished the 2019 season at Double-A Altoona, logging a 3.76 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.