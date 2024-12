The Phillies signed Kuhnel to a minor-league contract on Dec. 21, Steve Potter of PhilliesBaseballFan.com reports.

Kuhnel, who turns 30 in February, has collected a career 5.86 ERA and 76:24 K:BB over 93.2 innings covering parts of five seasons at the major-league level. The big righty will give the Phillies some experienced relief depth.