Meneses was named the International League's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.

Meneses is the second straight Phillies' minor leaguer to win the award, following in the footsteps of Rhys Hoskins last season. He's hit .314/.364/.519 with 22 homers through Monday's games in order to earn the honor. Like Hoskins, Meneses is a right-handed first baseman who has dabbled in the outfield, but Hoskins had a long track record of minor-league success and did his damage at age 24, while Meneses finally had his breakout season as a 26-year-old. Meneses isn't on the Phillies' 40-man roster, so a September call-up appears unlikely. He doesn't have a clear path to playing time in Philadelphia next season, either, but he seems to have done enough to earn a look in spring training next season, possibly with a different organization that has no clear answer at first base.