Meneses is pushing to become the International League's first Triple Crown winner in 44 years, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Meneses leads the league in homers (22) and RBI (76), while his .315 average trails only Rusney Castillo's .329. It's hard to get too excited about a 26-year-old first baseman who's still stuck in Triple-A, but Meneses is doing all he can to raise his profile. He has made real changes to his approach, pulling 36 percent of his hits after pulling just 27 percent over the last three years, so there's at least a chance that he's a genuine late bloomer. He's firmly stuck behind Carlos Santana and now Justin Bour on the Phillies' first base depth chart and does not have a 40-man roster spot, so a September call-up doesn't appear likely, but he may have done enough to earn a shot in 2019 with a team that lacks an establish first baseman.