Phillies' Joey Meneses: Nearing Triple-A Triple Crown
Meneses is pushing to become the International League's first Triple Crown winner in 44 years, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Meneses leads the league in homers (22) and RBI (76), while his .315 average trails only Rusney Castillo's .329. It's hard to get too excited about a 26-year-old first baseman who's still stuck in Triple-A, but Meneses is doing all he can to raise his profile. He has made real changes to his approach, pulling 36 percent of his hits after pulling just 27 percent over the last three years, so there's at least a chance that he's a genuine late bloomer. He's firmly stuck behind Carlos Santana and now Justin Bour on the Phillies' first base depth chart and does not have a 40-man roster spot, so a September call-up doesn't appear likely, but he may have done enough to earn a shot in 2019 with a team that lacks an establish first baseman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...