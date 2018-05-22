Phillies' Joey Meneses: Player of the week again
Meneses was named the International League Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday.
Meneses earned the award by hitting .478 with four homers and a 1.712 OPS over seven games. He still has all the indicators of a Quad-A player, as he's a right-handed first baseman who's having success in the minors as a 26-year-old. The only way to escape that fate is to hit and keep hitting, and Meneses has done his best so far this year, hitting .355/.400/.636 with seven homers in 35 games. He's firmly blocked at first base at the major-league level by Carlos Santana, but he has played one game in right field this year so has an outside shot to factor in the mix there for the Phillies with both Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr struggling.
