Phillies' Joey Meneses: Wins weekly Triple-A award
Meneses was named the International League Batter of the Week on Monday, MLB.com reports.
Meneses hit .520 with a pair of homers and a 1.531 OPS over seven games to take home the honors. The first baseman joined the Phillies as a minor-league free agent in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career in the Braves organization. Despite his hot start, the 26-year-old very much fits the Quad-A profile. He's a right-handed first baseman who's only had success when old for his level. It would likely take several injuries for him to be considered for a lengthy stay in the big leagues.
