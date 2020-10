Quezada was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies' bullpen had one of the worst seasons of all time in 2020, posting a 7.06 ERA as a unit. Quezada could presumably help his new team, though he hadn't pitched above High-A prior to this season and threw just three innings for the Marlins this year, so he shouldn't be expected to fill a significant role any time soon.