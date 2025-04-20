Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over Miami.

Saturday marked the first three-hit day of the campaign for Rojas, who doubled to lead off the third inning and later came around to score the first run of the game. Brandon Marsh is still tending to a knee injury, so Rojas should continue to see extra action in center field and experience a short-term boost in fantasy value until the former is healthy. Through his first 33 plate appearances, Rojas is slashing .345/.406/.414 with two doubles, four RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.