Phillies' Johan Rojas: Out 6-to-8 months after surgery

Rojas (suspension) underwent surgery Friday to repair the UCL in his right elbow and will face an expected recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rojas remains on the restricted list while he serves an 80-game suspension stemming from a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, but once the ban is lifted Thursday, he's expected to revert to the Phillies' injured list. The 25-year-old outfielder sustained the elbow injury earlier this month while ramping up his baseball activities in anticipation of his return from suspension. The Phillies expect Rojas will be ready to go for the start of the 2026 season, though it's possible that he'll head into spring training under some restrictions with his hitting and throwing.