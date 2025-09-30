Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday that Rojas is recovering from a quad injury and will not be on the NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rojas spent the final two months of the regular season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he was under consideration for an NLDS roster spot as a reserve due to his defensive and baserunning prowess. Dombrowski noted that Rojas could be ready to play in time for the NLCS, should the Phillies advance.