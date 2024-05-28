Rojas went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases in a loss to the Giants on Monday.

Rojas knocked a fourth-inning RBI single and proceeded to steal two bases but was left stranded at third. The outfielder finished with his first multi-hit game in over two weeks amidst a poor month of May during which he's batting only .203 (13-for-64). Despite his struggles reaching base this season -- Rojas' OBP sits at a meager .269 -- he's managed to carve out some fantasy value in deep leagues with 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts.