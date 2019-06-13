Curtiss signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Roster Roundup reports.

Curtiss declined an assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake last week after being designated for assignment by the Angels. The 26-year-old struggled with a 5.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 21.1 innings with Salt Lake prior to hitting free agency.

