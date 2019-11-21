Phillies' JoJo Romero: Contract selected
Romero was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old southpaw logged a 6.88 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 40:35 K:BB in 53.2 innings at Triple-A. He should return to that level to try to prove he can throw enough strikes to make it as a back-end starter.
