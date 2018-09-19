Romero could get innings in winter ball to make up for lost development time due to a fractured rib, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Romero has been on the disabled list since mid-July with what was originally reported as a strained oblique. Prior to the injury, he'd made 18 starts for Double-A Reading, posting a solid 3.80 ERA. The lefty's strikeout rate (22.1 percent) and walk rate (9.1 percent) were unremarkable, though his 52.3 percent groundball rate was solid. He'll have a shot to make his MLB debut sometime in 2019 if he recovers well from his injury. The 22-year-old is a potential mid-rotation starter, with a fastball that touches 96 mph and a promising changeup.