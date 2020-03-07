Phillies' JoJo Romero: Optioned to Triple-A
Romero was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old lefty logged 13 starts at Triple-A last season and was added to the 40-man roster this offseason as protection from the Rule 5 draft. He lacks a high ceiling and will offer organizational pitching depth this year.
