Romero was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow sprain Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Romero's fastball velocity dipped to 94.3 mph Wednesday after averaging 95.7 mph over his previous two appearances, so it's perhaps no surprise to learn that something was wrong with his arm. The severity of the injury and his expected return date are not yet clear. Fellow lefty Ranger Suarez was recalled in a corresponding move.