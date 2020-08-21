site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Returned to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 21, 2020
at
11:07 am ET 1 min read
The
Phillies optioned Romero to their alternate training site Friday.
Romero joined Philadelphia as its 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays. He didn't appear in either of the Phillies' losses and was sent back to the alternate site in Lehigh Valley ahead of the team's weekend road trip to Atlanta.
