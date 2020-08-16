Romero was optioned to the Phillies' secondary training site on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Romero earned his first big-league callup Saturday but remained on the roster for just two days and did not get the chance to make his debut. He's clearly in the Phillies' plans, however, so he could get the chance to return to the roster when the team next needs an extra lefty.
