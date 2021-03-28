The Phillies optioned Romero to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Though Romero made his big-league debut in 2020 as a reliever, the Phillies may not be ready to pull the plug on developing the 24-year-old as a starter. Since there wasn't going to a spot available for him in the Phillies' Opening Day rotation, Romero will instead move to Triple-A in order to pick up regular innings. The Phillies could still keep him near the top of the list for a promotion if the team needs a mop-up man or another lefty option out of the bullpen.