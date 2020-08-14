Romero was recalled from the alternate training site Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he's now on the cusp of his major-league debut after being promoted Friday. Romero split 2019 between Double-A and Triple-A and had a 5.82 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 11.1 innings, and he should work in long relief for the Phillies.

