Romero was recalled from the alternate training site Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he's now on the cusp of his major-league debut after being promoted Friday. Romero split 2019 between Double-A and Triple-A and had a 5.82 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 11.1 innings, and he should work in long relief for the Phillies.
