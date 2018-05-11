Phillies' JoJo Romero: Struggling at Doulble-A
Romero is having a rough start to the year for Double-A Reading, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The 21-year-old has a 6.68 ERA through six starts, walking 10.1 percent of batters while striking out just 16.2 percent. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Romero has never struggled before in professional ball, posting ERAs of 2.56 or lower for short-season Williamsport, Low-A Lakewood and High-A Clearwater over the past two years. Heading into the season, the lefty was projected as a possible future mid-rotation starter, but he'll have to turn things around for Reading to remain on that path.
More News
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...