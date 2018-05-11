Romero is having a rough start to the year for Double-A Reading, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The 21-year-old has a 6.68 ERA through six starts, walking 10.1 percent of batters while striking out just 16.2 percent. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Romero has never struggled before in professional ball, posting ERAs of 2.56 or lower for short-season Williamsport, Low-A Lakewood and High-A Clearwater over the past two years. Heading into the season, the lefty was projected as a possible future mid-rotation starter, but he'll have to turn things around for Reading to remain on that path.