Phillies' JoJo Romero: Throws three scoreless frames
Romero threw three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out three, walked two, and did not allow a single hit.
Romero moved up one spot in the Phillies' pitching prospect rankings when Sixto Sanchez was shipped to Miami. He's yet to reach Triple-A but posted a solid 3.80 ERA in 18 starts for Double-A Reading last season. If his numbers continue or improve at the Triple-A level, a big-league debut late in the season can't be ruled out.
