Romero is serving as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
He will likely be used as a long man if either game gets out of hand. Romero, a 23-year-old lefty, has yet to make his MLB debut and logged a 6.88 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A last year.
