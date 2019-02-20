The Phillies list Romero (ribs) as their starting pitcher for their fourth Grapefruit League game Monday versus the Tigers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Romero covered just 106.2 innings last season at Double-A Reading while dealing with a fractured rib that kept him on the 7-day disabled list for a large chunk of the second half. The Phillies' decision to invite him to major-league spring training along with including him in the pitching schedule early during the Grapefruit League schedule suggests there's little concern about his health heading into 2019. Once camp closes, Romero will likely be ticketed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley or a return trip to Reading.