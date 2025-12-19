The Phillies acquired Bowlan from the Royals on Friday in exchange for Matt Strahm, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bowlan had a mini-breakout in 2025 in his first full season as a reliever, posting a 3.86 ERA and 46:17 K:BB over 44.1 innings with the Royals. The 29-year-old righty had significant splits, as he held right-handed bats to a .182/.255/.250 batting line but was torched by lefties to the tune of a .288/.358/.575 line. Bowlan is not yet eligible for salary arbitration and will be under team control through 2031.