The Phillies signed Hernandez to a minor-league contract Dec. 15, Steve Potter of PhilliesBaseballFan.com reports.

Hernandez made 12 appearances at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization in 2025, posting a 2.25 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 12 innings. He missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, but the 29-year-old returned to pitch in September and has made 18 appearances in the Dominican Winter League. Hernandez holds a career 4.29 ERA and 150:81 K:BB across 153 frames covering parts of five major-league seasons.