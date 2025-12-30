Phillies' Jonathan Hernandez: Inks minors deal with Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies signed Hernandez to a minor-league contract Dec. 15, Steve Potter of PhilliesBaseballFan.com reports.
Hernandez made 12 appearances at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization in 2025, posting a 2.25 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 12 innings. He missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, but the 29-year-old returned to pitch in September and has made 18 appearances in the Dominican Winter League. Hernandez holds a career 4.29 ERA and 150:81 K:BB across 153 frames covering parts of five major-league seasons.
