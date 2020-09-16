Lucroy signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday and was added to the 60-player pool, matt reports.

The veteran backstop was released by the Red Sox earlier in the day, and it was only a matter of hours before he linked up with a new team. Lucroy hasn't seen game action in 2020, but the Phillies are in need of catching depth with J.T. Realmuto battling a hip injury.