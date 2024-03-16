Luplow signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

A day after being let go by Atlanta, Luplow will get another shot in the Phillies organization. Luplow slashed .242/.347/.430 across 222 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, and he maintained an impressive .984 OPS over 33 plate appearances during spring training. The 30-year-old outfielder will begin the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he could get the call up to Philadelphia if he remains hot to start the regular season.