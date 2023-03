The Phillies acquired Qsar from the Rays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Qsar, 27, posted a .773 OPS with 17 home runs and 11 stolen bases between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2022. The left-handed hitter can play all three outfield spots and likely has a clearer path to surfacing in the big leagues with his new organization than he did with Tampa Bay.