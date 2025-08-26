The Phillies placed Romano on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right middle finger inflammation.

It's unclear when the finger issue first surfaced for Romano, who surrendered 10 earned run in his past four outings. After inking a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Phillies in December, the veteran right-hander has put up a disastrous campaign with an 8.23 ERA in 49 appearances.