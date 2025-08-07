Romano threw two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles, allowing no baserunners in the seventh frame.

That's now seven scoreless outings in the last eight appearances for Romano, who has tumbled down Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order after opening the season as its closer. The 32-year-old right-hander has managed to produce a strong 0.72 WHIP since the start of July, but his 4.66 ERA during that span (9.2 innings) leaves quite a bit to be desired. Romano's average fastball velocity is down under 96 mph in 2025 for the first time since 2019, which is certainly concerning for a pitcher coming off a 2024 campaign that was ruined by right elbow troubles.