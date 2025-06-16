Romano allowed one walk and no hits in one inning of relief during Sunday's 11-4 victory over Toronto. He struck out one.

Romano's usage is worth noting -- he worked the eighth inning of an 11-4 game after being bypassed in favor of Matt Strahm for a save opportunity in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order has been in a state of flux for most of the season, and it appears Romano's stock in fantasy is beginning to drop. Although it may be hasty to declare a definitive shift in the Phillies' closer role, the right-hander has struggled with a 7.71 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over his last seven innings.