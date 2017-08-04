Alfaro was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Although Alfaro is hitting below the Mendoza Line since June 1 with the IronPigs, he'll head up to the majors to provide catching depth while Andrew Knapp (hand) is sidelined. However, Cameron Rupp seems to be ahead of Alfaro in the pecking order, so the catching prospect seems to be in line for a part-time role during this cup of coffee.