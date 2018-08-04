Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Collects 25th RBI versus Marlins
Alfaro went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday in a win over Miami.
Alfaro plated a run in the eighth inning on a single to center field. Through 18 games in July, he hit .267 with two homers and eight RBI, so he'll look to keep up a similar pace as August unfolds -- at least until trade deadline acquisition Wilson Ramos (hamstring) is healthy enough to assume the starting job.
