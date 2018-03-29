Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Could split time
Manager Gabe Kapler indicated that Alfaro, who is not in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Braves, could split time behind the dish with Andrew Knapp this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro was the favorite to garner the majority of starts behind the dish this season, but Knapp drew the Opening Day assignment and Kapler said that he sees each backstop starting three of the Phillies' first six games. The 24-year-old prospect impressed in a small sample size with the big club last season, hitting .318/.360/.514 with five homers in 114 plate appearances, but he could struggle at times in his first full year in the majors.
