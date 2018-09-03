Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Cubs.

Alfaro put the Phillies on the board in the ninth inning on a double to right field, but the Cubs would handily take the series finale. The 27-year-old backstop has been hot at the plate recently, piecing together an eight-game hitting streak. He's gone 10-for-30 with three extra-base hits and six RBI over that span.