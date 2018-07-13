Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Drives in three runs
Alfaro went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs in a 5-4 win over Baltimore on Thursday.
Alfaro's big day at the dish busted a month-long home run drought, with his last one coming back on June 13. The 25-year-old catcher also avoided striking out after recording at least one in his last seven appearances. On the year, he's slashing .253/.301/.398 with six homers, 90 strikeouts and just 10 walks.
