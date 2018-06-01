Alfaro went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI Thursday against the Dodgers.

Alfaro drove in both of the Phillies' runs with a single in the second inning and double in the seventh inning. The performance extended his hit streak to four games and he has recorded a double in each of them. While that is a promising stretch, his high strikeout rate and low spot in the batting order hold back his counting stat contributions.