Alfaro will draw the start for Friday's game against the Mets, and is set to receive a bump in playing time moving forward, The News Journal's Meghan Montemurro reports.

With Andrew Knapp (hand) out for a few more weeks, manager Pete Mackanin stated that he will try to give Alfaro as much time in the lineup as possible, starting with Friday's contest. The 24-year-old has been with the team since August 4, but only made one start, going 2-for-4 against the Rockies the day after his promotion. Although Cameron Rupp still appears to be ahead of Alfaro on the depth chart, expect to see the prospect's name on the lineup card a little more often in the coming weeks.